Raymond James Raises Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $80.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of BRO opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

