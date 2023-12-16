NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given New $29.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $333,383,000 after purchasing an additional 653,680 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KGH Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $9,945,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.