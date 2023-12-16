JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

