Northcoast Research Upgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Buy

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.38.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $584,496.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 472,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

