CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

