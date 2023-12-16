Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Traeger’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $3.00 to $2.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.76.

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $337.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 133,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,892,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,787,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger in the first quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 858,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

