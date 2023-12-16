NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.48.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

