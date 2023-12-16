Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Kellanova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $4,583,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,020,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,355,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,139,386. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,219,000 after buying an additional 3,304,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $87,611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.