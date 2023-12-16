Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -162.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.9% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,062,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 13.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 35.0% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 281.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 96,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

