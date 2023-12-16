Scotiabank Boosts Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target to C$146.50

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$146.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$176.92.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$194.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$185.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$185.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$169.72 and a 1-year high of C$201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.52 by C$0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.1302769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total transaction of C$70,250.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.87, for a total value of C$153,895.95. Also, Senior Officer Robert Andres Nielsen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.50, for a total value of C$70,250.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

