Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

MFC stock opened at C$28.26 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$28.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.44. The company has a current ratio of 123.80, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6131105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.