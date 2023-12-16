Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.17.

Shares of PPL opened at C$44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0290737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

