Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTS. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.42.

Shares of FTS opened at C$54.89 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$49.82 and a 1-year high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.20.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.06. Fortis had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.1502268 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

