Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.92.

NASDAQ COST opened at $658.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.54. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

