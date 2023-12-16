Roth Mkm Cuts Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target to $17.50

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $18.75 to $17.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOGO. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Gogo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gogo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Gogo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOGO

Gogo Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.78 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 263.04% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.