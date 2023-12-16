Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.90.

Illumina Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.62. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $284,269,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $161,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

