iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Raised to $115.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.89.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

