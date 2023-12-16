Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.50 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$32.77.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.96. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$20.31 and a 52-week high of C$29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.34 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.0580524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.29%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

