Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $155.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $120.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EXR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.27.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day moving average is $131.61. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,760 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

