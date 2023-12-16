StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Investor AB purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Neonode by 1,297.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

