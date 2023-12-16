StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Neonode Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Neonode has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.75.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 100.53%.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neonode
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.