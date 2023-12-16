StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
