Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGRY. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

