Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Splunk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 363.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day moving average of $125.24.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

