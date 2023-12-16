El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $292.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 32.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,367,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,581 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 566,331 shares during the last quarter. Biglari Capital CORP. purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter worth $4,558,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth $4,322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 150.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 278,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

