Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $859.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $887.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $817.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $792.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,856 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

