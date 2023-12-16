Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLCO. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.55.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 4.1 %

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.20. Bausch + Lomb has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 15.9% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,887,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,943,000 after purchasing an additional 396,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

