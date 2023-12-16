HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.27.

NYSE:HEI opened at $181.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $186.71.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in HEICO by 1.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 5.4% during the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

