Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $550.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $461.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $500.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.22. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

