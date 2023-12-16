fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

fuboTV stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $985.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.32.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

