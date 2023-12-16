Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CROX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James upgraded Crocs from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.11.

Shares of CROX opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 39.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 202,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

