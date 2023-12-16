HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $610.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $515.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $584.62.

HubSpot stock opened at $557.67 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $267.99 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at $709,659,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,670,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,509. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

