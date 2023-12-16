Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Raised to $7.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BIG

Big Lots Price Performance

Big Lots stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $205.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.32. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Big Lots by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 226,109 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.