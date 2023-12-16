Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

