Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 416,876 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 114.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 49.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

