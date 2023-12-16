Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 32.8 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 804,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

