Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $164.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

