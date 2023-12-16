vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
