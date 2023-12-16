vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.05. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

