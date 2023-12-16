STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,652 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,423 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 71,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

