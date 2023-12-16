Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.37.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

