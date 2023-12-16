Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Wedbush cut shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.65.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.92. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

