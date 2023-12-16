Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.58.

NYSE DGX opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.98. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

