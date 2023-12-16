BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. BNP Paribas currently has $885.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Shares of BLK opened at $805.63 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $685.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,064,000 after buying an additional 379,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BlackRock by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,486,000 after buying an additional 340,792 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

