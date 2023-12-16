Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,380. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.