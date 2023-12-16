Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Get Qualys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $198.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $200.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,911,626.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,109. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Qualys by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.