Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market cap of $73.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,652,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,233. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28,354 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 403,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 195,734 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 670.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 745,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 649,133 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

