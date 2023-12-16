GMS (NYSE:GMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GMS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.78. GMS has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

