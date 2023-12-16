Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Koss has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.75.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

