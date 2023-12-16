StockNews.com Lowers Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 51.4% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

