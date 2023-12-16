Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.72. Rollins has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

