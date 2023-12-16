Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DYN opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $779.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,077. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $202,169. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after buying an additional 702,966 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,927,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 407,699 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after acquiring an additional 165,279 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

